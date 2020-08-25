Vet Assn condemns vandalism, seeks early arrest of culprit(s)

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: The Arunachal Pradesh Veterinary Association (APVA) has strongly condemned the vandalizing of the veterinary dispensary here by some unknown miscreant(s) on 22 August and demanded early arrest of the culprit(s).

In a press release, the APVA on Monday informed that its members called on the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development minister and appealed to him to direct the authority concerned to take action to ensure that the culprits are punished at the earliest.

The APVA also requested the minister to direct the authority concerned to initiate early steps to repair the dispensary building and protect it from further damages “by allotting some fund for renovation work.” It also sought early construction of a boundary wall around the dispensary’s premises, along with a retaining wall.

The association also submitted a memorandum to the minister, demanding implementation of 20 percent non-practice allowance (NPA) granted to veterinarians as per the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

“The 20 percent NPA granted to the veterinarians is yet to be implemented as per the recommendation of 7th CPC. In the 6th CPC, the NPA was given @ 25 percent of the basic pay + grade pay and the DA was calculated over the cumulative total of basic pay + grades pay + NPA. But in 7th CPC, the same was not provided by the government of Arunachal Pradesh. Presently, the NPA is given to the veterinarians as per the last NPA drawn as on 31 December, 2016 (before implementation of 7th CPC) without any enhancement, which is much lower than the already approved NPA of 20 percent in 7th CPC,” the association said.

It also demanded bifurcation of the department of animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development into two directorates – directorate of animal husbandry & veterinary services and directorate of dairy development & livestock resources.

“The cattle, poultry, pig, sheep, yak and pony breeding farms located in different parts of the state could not achieve the desired target of productivity mainly because of concentration of administrative power with single directorate. This has led to under-utilization of technical manpower and resources within the single directorate. Besides this, essential veterinary services rendered through the different veterinary institutions are manned by only 175 veterinarians, supported by 1,049 field staff, and 694 contingency staffers at present are unable to deliver the desired veterinary services.

“The situation has been further aggravated because of the fact that majority of the veterinary institutions do not have basic infrastructures and other facilities,” the APVA stated.