Nyishi legislators, NES urge ANYA to call off bandh

ITANAGAR, Aug 24: The Nyishi legislators and the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) held a meeting at the NES secretariat on 22 August and unanimously decided to urge the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) to call off its 36-hour bandh scheduled for 27 and 28 August.

The house took the decision after threadbare discussion and noted that the state government has met almost all the demands of the ANYA.

The house decided on the one-point resolution of urging the ANYA to call off its bandh, failing which “the NES shall initiate further course of action as deemed fit and proper.”