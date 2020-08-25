Union, village council serve notice to BRO

TAWANG, Aug 24: The BRO Labourers Union, NE Region, the Jang Yuthembu Village Council/Mang and the Covid-19 response team of Tawang district have jointly served a notice to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to pay the wages of the casual paid labourers (CPL) working under the 90 RCC for the period they had to stay at home after the declaration of cluster containment following the detection of 15 BRO personnel as being Covid-19 positive.

They alleged that the BRO authority has not yet responded to the demands made by the aggrieved parties, as well as to the directive from the district administration here to release the wages of the CPLs and meet their other demands.

The union informed that, after receiving complaints from the aggrieved parties, the Tawang DC convened a joint meeting here on 31 July to sort out the issues. The meeting was chaired by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi.

During the meeting, the 42 BRTF commander had been directed to enquire into the matter and submit a reply to the DC. The BRO was also advised to pay the wages of the CPLs as they (CPLs) were compelled to stay at home due to the declaration of the cluster containment after 15 BRO personnel of the Jang-based 90 RCC tested positive for Covid-19.

The 42 BRTF commander had reportedly assured to talk to the higher authority regarding payment of the wages of the CPLs working under the 90 RCC.

“But till today, we did not receive any reply, neither from the BRO authority nor the district administration,” the union said in a letter to the Jang ADC, informing the ADC about the notice served to the OC of the 90 RCC and the commander of the 42 BRTF.

The union informed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured to talk to the DGBR for early release of the wages of the CPLs, following which the BRO Labourers Union, the Jang Yuthembu Village Council/Mang and all the senior leaders have taken the decision that the CPLs will join duty on 24 August, subject to fulfillment of the demands within a month, with 23 August being the first day.

“We are answerable to the people of Jang and Tawang for which we have already submitted our complaints and memorandums to the authorities concerned. If our demands are not fulfilled by the BRO, democratic movement in the form of protest rally/dharna and hunger strike will be launched in a phase-wise manner,” they said.