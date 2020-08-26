Temporary mini-secretariat inaugurated

LEMMI, Aug 25: Pakke-Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the temporary mini-secretariat building here on Tuesday, in the presence of DC Gautam Hazarika and HoDs of the district.

Pakke-Kessang district was inaugurated in 2018. However, due to the unavailability of office buildings, most of the offices were functioning from Seppa (East Kameng) and Itanagar.

A hostel building here has been turned into a temporary mini-secretariat, and the DC has directed all the heads of offices to carry out their duties from Pakke-Kessang. Departments like horticulture, agriculture, medical, fishery, etc, are functioning from the mini-secretariat.

The people of the area have commended the administration for bringing the departments to their doorsteps.

Following the inauguration, the MLA, the DC and the HoDs participated in a district level monitoring committee meeting to discuss the departments’ ongoing projects.

Expressing appreciation for the HoDs for “taking up the projects in a smooth way,” Wahge urged them to prioritize schemes that would be of benefit to most of the people. (DIPRO)