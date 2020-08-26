MLA, officers visit village

AALO, Aug 25: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini urged the villagers of Doji-Jeli in West Siang district to take up cluster farming and double-cropping for the long run.

The MLA, along with DDA Margi Ete, DHO Kirmar Lona, the DVO and the DFDO visited the village on Monday to inspect the site for double-cropping and cluster farming there.

Jini told the villagers that the government is giving special emphasis on farming and various schemes under the ‘Vocal for local’ and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The team inspected the site for double-cropping and cluster farming around the village, along with the farmers of the village. (DIPRO)