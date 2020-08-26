Nat’l eFDP underway at RGU

RONO HILLS, Aug 25: A weeklong national eFDP (online faculty development programme) on the unorganized sector, themed ‘Resilience, resurgence & revival measures for unorganized sector: A roadmap to self-reliant India’, began at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The programme is being organized by the university’s commerce department, in association with the social work, sociology, mass communication and education departments, and Maharashtra-based Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (SRTMU) and Shivaji University (SU).

Addressing the inaugural session, SU’s sociology department head, Prof Jagan Karade deliberated on “the different sociological dimensions, role and relevance of the unorganized sector ahead,” and expressed concern over the prevailing issues and challenges of the unorganized sector.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha and SRTMU VC Dr Udhav V Bhosle also spoke.

Retired professor of economics from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Prof Shreenivas Khandewale delivered a presentation on the role of the unorganized sector in the Indian economy, while Dr Rajendra Singh spoke about agrarian society and agriculture economy in the context of the unorganized sector.