Dept working to rectify dirty Itanagar: Mossang

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang has said the department is working out to rectify the cause due to which Itanagar has been ranked seventh among the 10 dirtiest cities of the country in the category of below 10 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Talking to the press here on Tuesday, the minister cited reasons such as lack of human resources in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and issues with garbage collection vehicles.

He further said that a new commissioner of IMC has joined.

He also said the effort to engage NGOs in collection of garbage has also not worked out and there is a need to rethink on the matter.

The minister informed that the UD department is trying to revive the solid waste management plant at Chimpu.

Regarding the salary issue of sanitation workers, Mossang said “the department has paid salaries up to the month of April.”

He appealed to the citizens of the capital complex to extend help to IMC to keep the city clean.