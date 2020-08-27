BSNL contractual workers hold relay hunger strike

[ Karyir Riba ]

TEZU, Aug 26: The contractual workers of the BSNL in Lohit district held a two days relay hunger strike outside their office here at the district headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday, in protest of not being paid their wages since the last 17 months.

During the protest, the protesters sang songs of labour pride and demanded no retrenchment of contractual workers and no reduction in working hours, along with immediate payment of pending wages.

The hunger strike was held in coordination with the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers Union, Tezu, and the Joint Working Committee of Arunachal Pradesh Trade Unions.

These workers had earlier started an indefinite ‘pen down, tool down’ movement on 3 August for the same matter.