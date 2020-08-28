Huge quantity of IMFL seized

PALIN, Aug 27: A huge quantity of Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer bottles were seized from the market area here in Kra Daadi district during an unannounced raid conducted by an official team led by EAC Kesang Goiba on 25 August.

This was followed by a trading licence checking drive under the supervision of Jamin ADC Higio Yame.

During the drive, the licences of several shopkeepers were seized and penalty was imposed on shopkeepers for running their businesses without valid licence. The defaulters were also directed to regularize their licences within 15 days, failing which their shops would be sealed.

The shopkeepers were directed not to sell liquor without valid licence and were also informed that such surprise checking would continue in the future.

Later, the seized liquor was damaged in presence of the ADC, the EAC, Tax & Excise Superintendent Byabang Hare, and police personnel. (DIPRO)