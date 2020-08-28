DCPU meeting held

ROING, Aug 27: The Lower Dibang Valley district child protection unit (DCPU) held a coordination meeting here on Thursday, chaired by CWC chairperson Israel Megu.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the juvenile justice board (JJB), the special juvenile police unit (SJPU), Childline, Child care institute (CCI), and the special adoption agency (SAA) attended the programme.

During the programme, Megu said child-related cases have been increasing day by day, “which is an utmost important to be addressed by the aggrieved person to the concerned authority,” and underscored the importance of coordination to “resolve the arising misunderstanding among stakeholders.”

DCPU PO Napi Meto spoke on the child protection schemes, and highlighted “its importance for safe and secure environment for CNCP and CCL child.”

The PO enumerated various services provided by Childline, the CCI, and the child support service, and highlighted the roles and functions of the DCPU.

Medical Superintendent Dr Okene Megha highlighted the functions and responsibilities of the CWC, and said the main objective of the CWC is to provide free and fair judgment and assist children in need, irrespective of their background.

JJB member advocate Bulia Pulu discussed the functions and responsibilities of the JJB. All the stakeholders come under the JJA Act, he said, and advocated “conducting social investigation as per the requirement.”

SJPU member A Pansa informed about the workings of the JJB and the CWC, and gave assurance that the SJPUs are open 24/7 for services like child rescue and child-related cases.

Childline director RK Paul urged the stakeholders to come together to ensure that better child protection services are provided.