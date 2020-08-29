DC distributes power tillers under CMSKY

TAWANG, Aug 28: Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok distributed power tillers to 13 farmers of the district on Friday, under the CM’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana (CMSKY) 2019-20.

The farmers had deposited the minimum amount of Rs 91,500 as the ‘beneficiary share’, while the state government provided assistance of Rs 1 lakh per power tiller.

Earlier, 13 atta chakkis, 10 paddy de-husking machines, and eight grass/weed slashers had been provided to the farmers by the agriculture department under the CMSKY.

During Thursday’s programme, the DC urged the farmers to adopt modern technology in all agriculture operations to boost production and become self-sufficient in food crop cultivation.

Tawang DAO Lobsang Zimba, DRDA PD Lobsang Tsetan, DUDA EE VP Singh, DFDO M Adhak and other HoDs were present at the distribution function. (DIPRO)