Trg in qlty seed prodn imparted

AMLIANG, Aug 28: Thirty-eight farmers, members of women’s SHG and rural youths participated in a training programme on ‘quality seed production’, organized here by the Anjaw KVK, under the ATMA, on Friday.

Stating that quality seed production is one of the major components of sustainable agriculture, agronomist Khoisnam Naveen apprised the participants of the different aspects of quality seed production.

Animal science specialist Dr Santosh Kumar and horticulture scientist Rebecca Eko also spoke.