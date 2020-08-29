States have no jurisdiction to promote students without holding final year exams: SC

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: The Supreme Court on Friday held that no state or university can promote students in the final year without holding exams as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The top court also said that the decision taken by the state disaster management authority (SDMA) or the state not to hold final year and terminal semester examination by 30 September, in exercise of power under Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, shall prevail over the deadline fixed by the UGC.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, RS Reddy and MR Shah said that if any state/union territory has taken a decision that it is not possible to conduct the final year/terminal semester exams by 30 September, 2020, they can make application to the UGC to reschedule the date.

The decision of the state/SDMA to promote the students in the final year/terminal semester on the basis of previous performance and internal assessment being beyond the jurisdiction

of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has to give way to the guidelines of UGC dated 6 July, directing to hold examination of final year/terminal semester, the bench said.

The state and university cannot promote the students in the final year/terminal semester without holding final year/terminal examination, it said. (PTI)