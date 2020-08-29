DC launches app for entrepreneurs

PASIGHAT, Aug 28: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Friday launched the official mobile app of the Pasighat smart city to help skilled people offer various services at the doorsteps of the customers.

Terming it a great platform to create livelihood opportunities, the DC said, “Skilled people can provide doorstep services ranging from plumbing, mobile and TV repairing, electrical, catering, and various other trades to the customers through the android-based app.”

Pointing out the need for doorstep services during the pandemic, the DC said the app would particularly benefit entrepreneurs who do not have established shops and do freelancing services.

The app is an initiative of the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL), in collaboration with the Pasighat Municipal Corporation (PMC), under the guidance of the DC.

The app has been designed and developed by engineer Wangsun Hakhun, and can be downloaded from the link, www.smartcitypasighat.in. It will be available on Google Playstore in two weeks.

PSCDCL CEO Sukhvinder Singh, PMC EE Kipa Gagung, PWD EE Tani Taki and PSCDCL ATP Tani Taloh were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)