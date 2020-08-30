Trg in cluster farming imparted

LONGDING, Aug 29: Agriculture and horticulture field assistants along with farmers of Longding block participated in a training programme on cluster farming and nutritional kitchen garden, organized by the Longding KVK at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr A Kiran Kumar Singh apprised the participants of “the economic imports of crops under cluster farm in order to get higher income and balance nutrition, especially for the children.”

He advised the participants to prepare nursery beds according to the size and quantity of the seeds of different vegetable crops.

Dr Singh advocated using locally available bio-pesticides – especially neem and neem products – for controlling pests and diseases.

Technical consultant Tanni Rangkham also suggested using aromatic and other bio-pesticidal plant materials.