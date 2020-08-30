Onam greetings

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam festival. He extended his wishes to the people celebrating the festival in India and abroad, and expressed hope that the festival would bring joy and prosperity to all. (CM’s PR Cell)

NDRF repairs JNV’s approach road (12 bn ndrf) GUMTO, Aug 29: Personnel of Doimukh-based 12 Bn NDRF under the command of Inspector LV Bojesh repaired the approach road to the JNV here on Saturday.

The road had been damaged by a minor landslide.

JNV Principal Dushyant, who also participated in the civic action, expressed appreciation for the NDRF for doing a commendable job in the field of disaster management, and for helping the community whenever required.