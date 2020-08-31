CS takes stock of ArSRLM SHGs’ performance

SAGALEE, Aug 30: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar visited Sagalee in Papum Pare district on Sunday to take stock of the performance of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) SHGs and primary level federations (PLF).

Interacting with representatives of the ArSRLM SHGs and PLFs of villages like Pech, Toru, Meb and Gotopu, the CS lauded them for their outstanding performance, and exhorted them to work harder to strengthen their performance.

“The state government, with the help of financial institutions, will undertake responsibility of financial management and other resources to make the SHGs and PLFs of Sagalee area role models for entire Arunachal,” Kumar said.

He informed them about the benefits of financial mobilization and provisions of assistance from the government, so that they avail loans from banks.

Stating that Sagalee has huge potential for developing agriculture and horticulture crops, the CS advised the farmers to adopt and promote horticulture crops to earn more income, and said the government would assist in developing marketing linkages for the produce.

Responding to Gotopu village’s SHGs for government assistance in constructing a concrete rural market shed, the chief secretary give assurance to the women’s groups that a permanent market shed and a canteen would be established.

Planning Commissioner PS Lokande, who accompanied the CS, briefed the women SHGs in Pech village on the government’s plan to “work out forward linkages and benefits of Kisan credit cards for maximum benefits of farmers.”

The APRB chairman requested the SHGs and the PLFs to submit proposals for customer service points.

The team, which also comprised DC Pige Ligu, the RD secretary, the NABARD RO GM, the SBI RM, and others, interacted with the people at the custom hire centre in Pech village and members of the farmers-producers group under the agri-horti cluster farm scheme in Meb village. It also visited the rural market in Gotopu. (DIPRO)