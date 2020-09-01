RGUSU serves 12-hr ultimatum to university authority

RONO HILLS, Aug 31: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) on Monday morning served a 12-hour ultimatum to the RGU authorities to address the demands of the students, especially regarding concession on admission fees, refunds, and extension of the admission dates.

It said it would launch a series of democratic movements against the university authority if the demands of the students are not considered.

In a letter it submitted to the vice chancellor on 31 August, the RGUSU said that, despite several representations from the union as well as students from various departments highlighting the financial difficulties they are facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “your esteemed office has not given any positive response.”

Seeking concession in the admission fees for all the postgraduate, MPhil and undergraduate courses, the RGUSU also demanded an extension of the admission date and pointed out that students and MPhil scholars have boycotted the admission due to the drastic hike in fees.

The RGUSU said it considers the rationale behind the fee hike “unreasonable, inappropriate and anti-poor students.”

The union appealed to the RGU authorities to immediately refund the additional examination fees deducted during the process of online payment for the semester examination.

It also demanded that inclusion of particulars for which the fees must be paid should be made mandatory during admission.

Many students are also yet to be refunded the extra fees paid for the 2019 semester examination, the RGUSU said, and demanded a refund, besides refund of the extra amount paid by the students of non-practical subjects like sociology, history, commerce, etc, during the online examination form-filling.

It also sought conducting supplementary examination for the final semester students immediately after the final semester examination.

Inclusion of RGUSU representatives as permanent members of the academic council meetings, as agreed on 16 November, 2019, was also sought.