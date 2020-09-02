BJP, RGU mourn Mukherjee

ITANAGAR, Sep 1: The state BJP on Tuesday paid tributes to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who breathed his last on Monday.

State BJP leaders and workers on Tuesday assembled at the party’s office here and held a condolence meeting to mourn the passing away of Mukherjee.

“Pranab da was one of the most respected politicians of India. A quintessential person, he was loved by all, irrespective of party affiliation. In his death, we have lost a great statesman and ever-smiling leader,” said state BJP president Biyuram Wahge.

Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom highlighted the biography of the former president.

Condolence meetings were also conducted by the party’s district and mandal units across the state to mourn the demise of the former president.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) expressed profound grief at the passing away of Mukherjee and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

The 13th convocation of the university was presided over by Mukherjee on 30 November, 2013.

During a condolence meeting on Tuesday, the RGU family observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha threw light on the ideals and principles of Mukherjee, and urged everyone to emulate them.

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin highlighted the biography of Mukherjee. Pro VC Prof A Mitra also spoke.