Fire station officer passes away

NAHARLAGUN, Sep 1: Likha Tana, station officer of the fire & emergency services station here, passed away on 31 August after prolonged illness. He was 50.

Born in Neelam village (Nadra Hapa) on 28 October, 1970, Tana completed his primary schooling from the Neelam primary school in 1982. In 1989, he was inducted as fireman in the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services and was posted at Seppa, Bomdila and Naharlagun. After completion of his training as SFO in 2014, he was promoted to the rank of sub-fire officer and posted at the Roing fire station.

In 2018, he underwent STO training in Pune, and was promoted to the rank of station officer here.

Tana is survived his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Members of the Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh, led by its vice president Likha Tech, met the bereaved family and offered condolences.

The Likha Welfare Society (LWS) also deeply mourned the untimely demise of Tana, who was popularly known as ‘Ram’.

In a condolence message, LWS general secretary Likha Tech recalled Tana as a good person who was always ready to help others.

“His sudden demise is an irreparable loss to the society and the void left after his death will not be easily filled,” said Tech, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Members of the LWS, led by Tech, also met the bereaved family members and offered condolences.