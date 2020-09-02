Union demands recruitment for posts

ITANAGAR, Sep 1: The All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) on Tuesday demanded immediate recruitment for 41 posts in various departments sanctioned particularly for the district by the state government in 2016, which are reportedly lying vacant till date.

Addressing reporters at the press club, AKDDSU president Pakyum Talop said, “We appeal to the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to publish the advertisement for the said 41 posts within 15 days. If the board fails to do the same, the AKDDSU will launch a series of democratic movements.”

Condemning the APSSB for not conducting the interviews for the posts and for keeping the posts vacant for years, Talop said “the public of the district will no longer tolerate such delay tactics and irresponsive attitude of the board.”

Informing that the union submitted a representation to the APSSB chairman regarding the matter on Monday, he said that “a notification was published vide No AR-68/2018, dated 19.08.2018, mentioning that the recruitment shall be conducted under the APSSB, but the exam is yet to be conducted for recruitment to the said posts.”

Advertisement for the posts had been published by the then Kra Daadi deputy commissioner two consecutive times but the recruitment had to be deferred because of some problems in the district, the union said.

There are vacancies for the posts of nine UDCs, 14 LDCs, 11 peons, two chowkidars, two dak runners and three sweepers, the AKDDSU president informed.