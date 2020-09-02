Training in bakery concludes

CHANGLANG, Sep 1: The training programme in ‘cake making and bakery products’ under the micro enterprise development programme (MEDP), which saw the participation of 30 members of different SHGs of Changlang, concluded here on Tuesday.

The programme was sponsored by the NABARD and executed by NGO Green Lawn Society (GLS).

DC Dr Devansh Yadav, who attended the valedictory function, advised the SHG members to “make some unique items which can be marketed in local area and branded, so that people from the corners should know the product.”

He suggested establishing a bakery unit in Changlang. “SHGs should explore the market potential in the area before taking up the activities,” he said.

GLS chairperson Marina Kenglang said the training that the rural women received would help them set up micro enterprises. She stressed on the importance of skill training in enhancing the socioeconomic status of the rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy presented a brief on the MEDP. “MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members,” he explained.

“It will also boost the government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and ‘Vocal for local’ initiatives,” he said.