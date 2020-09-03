Schools get Wi-Fi connection

AALO, Sep 2: Wi-Fi connection for online classes for students of the Government Nehru Memorial HS School (GNMHSS) and the government HS school here in West Siang district was launched on 1 September.

An initiative of Mardo Bogo and Kejum Rime – the president and general secretary, respectively, of the West Siang unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association – in collaboration with the DDSE, the Wi-Fi connection is for the welfare of the students who must attend online classes.

DC Moki Loyi visited the schools and lauded the initiative of the schools’ authorities. He advised the teachers and students to make the best use of the net connectivity made available to them.

“It should be used only for online and academic purposes as regular classes have been suspended till 30 September due to the pandemic situation in the country,” the DC said.

GNMHSS Principal Lijum Ete, Vice Principal Papi Siram and Aalo East BEO Chalini Lollen were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)