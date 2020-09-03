SIT investigating missing person case ineffective, says MWS

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: While it welcomed the government’s forming a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case of Balijan Krisikro (44), who went missing near the Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district in mysterious circumstances in February, the Mishmi Welfare (MWS) on Wednesday said the SIT is ineffective.

In a representation to the chief minister, the MWS said “the said SIT too is ineffective and is not able to make any progress. One suspect arrested was immediately granted bail by the Yupia court on the pretext of having tested positive for Covid-19.”

It claimed that the disappearance of Krisikro “is not a simple case of missing person. There are many angles and involves conspiracies that needs to be unearthed.”

The MWS urged the CM to direct the police department to “further direct the SIT to expedite the

fact-finding and solve the case without further delay.”

Former Wakro anchal chairperson, Krisikro went missing on 14 February. He was reportedly travelling to Tezu to attend the Tamla Du festival. The car (AS-23-R-4491) in which Krisikro was travelling was found abandoned near the Parshuram Kund, but his whereabouts are yet to be traced.