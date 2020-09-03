APFA webinar for football coaches commences

ITANAGAR, Sep 2: A weeklong webinar titled ‘An approach to modern and scientific coaching’ for the football coaches of the state commenced on Tuesday.

Renowned footballer of the state, Gumpe Rime, who is also an AIFF coach educator and is currently working as goalkeeping coach at Reliance Young Champs, Mumbai, is hosting the webinar as course moderator.

Another AIFF coach educator, Shakti Chauhan, spoke on the principles of coaching and training on the inaugural day as a guest speaker.

Former star striker of Mohun Bagan and Gumpe’s colleague at Reliance Young Champs, Jose Ramires Barreto also joined the webinar from Brazil and gave his inputs on the importance of various aspects of football coaching.

Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay spoke to the participating coaches and underscored the importance of modern technologies in football.

He advised the coaches to make the best use of the information and guidance they will receive during the weeklong webinar.

The inaugural session of the webinar was also witnessed by the APFA’s state coordinator Orin Lego.

Organized by the APFA, the webinar is an attempt to increase the knowledge of the local football coaches. “Various experts will attend the webinar each day and share their knowledge for better understanding of modern approaches in football coaching,” informed Kipa.