ADC hands over recovery certificate at de-addiction centre

KHONSA, Sep 3: Khonsa ADC Kretkam Tikhak on Thursday handed over the ‘fitness and recovery certificate’ to the first recovered person of the Care Me Home Welfare De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre in Charju here in Tirap district.

Congratulating the Care Me Home Welfare Society (CMHWS) and the recovered person , the ADC said that the people of the district are fortunate to have a de-addiction centre within the district, where people addicted to opium and other drugs can receive treatment and counselling free of cost.

He urged all others of the de-addiction centre to complete their rehabilitation and course of treatment.

CMHWS chief functionary Sontung L Bangsin appealed the person who recovered to motivate the youths of Lazu circle to shun opium and get admitted to the de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre.

She informed that the de-addiction centre is being run under the aegis of the CMHWS and was inaugurated by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on 17 July this year.

Interacting with the inmates, District Surveillance Officer Dr Palash Rakshit advised them to do physical exercise like yoga to keep their mind calm, while GDMO Dr Sompha Sumpa suggested to the recovered patient to avoid the company of those who are addicted to drugs and opium and keep himself busy in constructive activities.

Medical Officer Dr Montu Lowang was also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)