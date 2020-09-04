Govt quarters reduced to ashes in Pasighat

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: A Type-II government quarters in Kali Mandir Colony here in East Siang district was reduced to ashes on Thursday morning between 8 am to 8:30 am, engulfing all the belongings of the occupants.

According to Banik Tayeng, the dweller of the house, he along with his wife had gone to Mebo for some work when his daughter called him up at around 8:40 am, informing him about the fire.

“By the time we reached back home, we just stood there on the corner and saw the flame blazing. We could not do anything. We couldn’t even save a needle,” he said.

The house was allotted in the name of Tayeng’s wife, Aroty Pertin, a nursing officer at the Bakin Pertin General Hospital. Tayeng himself is an accountant in the textile & handicrafts department.

Their three children were still sleeping when the fire broke out in the house.

“The only things they could take out at that time were their blankets,” Tayeng said.

It is assumed that the fire started due to a short-circuit in the extended local kitchen of the quarters, which engulfed the entire quarters and also spread to the next quarters in line, damaging it partially.

“The fire only partially damaged the other quarters as by that time the fire tender had already reached and doused the fire,” Tayeng said.