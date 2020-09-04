Nat’l webinar on women’s rights organized

RONO HILLS, Sep 3: A national webinar on ‘Women’s right as human rights: Vulnerability and gender justice amid Covid crisis’ was organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) social work department in collaboration with the psychology department here on Thursday.

Chairing the inaugural session, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha pointed out that “the ultimate challenges are faced by the women section in the downfall of economy and rising challenges due to Covid-19.”

He emphasized on the role of family members in eradicating gender discrimination and violence against the vulnerable section in order to create a better society.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted “the relevance of gender and women issues in the present scenario.”

RGU’s Social Work HoD Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, programme coordinator Chaphiak Lowang and Psychology HoD in-charge also spoke.

Altogether four technical sessions were conducted during the webinar. RGU’s Economics HoD Prof Vandana Upadhyay spoke on ‘Contextualizing women’s rights as human rights’, National Commission for Women member Soso Shaiza spoke on ‘Justice for women amid Covid-19’, RGU’s Women Studies and Research Centre Director Prof Elizabeth Hangsing spoke on ‘Gender justice and vulnerability of women’ and the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust’s legal advisor Seema Samridhi Kushwaha spoke on ‘Women’s contribution and their legal rights’.

One hundred participants from across the country attended the webinar.