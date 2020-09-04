Highest single-day spike of 214 Covid-19+ve cases

Death toll rises to 8

ITANAGAR, Sep 3: The state recorded its highest single-day spike of 214 Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday, merely days after the last highest spike of 157 cases had been recorded on 30 August.

Thirteen of the total cases are symptomatic.

The state also recorded its eighth Covid-19 casualty. A 70-year-old-male with comorbidity died of Covid-19. The person, who had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on Wednesday, passed away on Thursday afternoon.

“He had an old case of coronary artery disease with myocardial infarction and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” health officials informed.

More Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) personnel who returned from the Itanagar capital region (ICR) also continued to test positive for Covid-19.

Changlang reported as high as 20 cases in the APP, while Tirap and East Siang reported two cases each.

Two from the fire services tested positive in Upper Siang, while one other is from the GREF, detected in QF.

All three cases reported from Tawang are APP personnel. However, the Covid-19 bulletin does not mention them as being ICR returnees.

Additionally, in Tirap, 31 cases are in the military, detected in QF, while four other cases were detected at the check gate.

Changlang registered six cases in the Assam Rifles and one in the IRBn. One other is a shopkeeper.

Three cases in East Siang were reported from the Ruksin check gate, besides one other case detected in the military in QF.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 46 cases on the day. Of these, 11 were reported from the TRIHMS, 10 from the paid quarantine testing centre, nine from the Banderdewa check gate, six from the RKMH, five from the state quarantine facility in Lekhi, two from the Covid care centre in the zoo area in Itanagar, two from the Kra Daadi check gate, and one from the Kurung Kumey check gate.

Thirty-four of the 36 cases detected in West Siang are primary contacts, while two others are returnees from the ICR.

In Papum Pare, seven cases are in the ITBP, detected in QF, five were reported from the Hollongi check gate, six from the Gumto check gate, and one from the QF in Kukarjan, Hollongi.

Lower Dibang Valley reported 10 cases, out of whom four are returnees from the ICR, four tested positive at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Roing, and two tested positive at the check gate.

Five primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier and three healthcare workers tested positive in Longding.

In West Kameng, four are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier in Dirang and three are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier at the general hospital in Bomdila.

Lower Subansiri reported two cases among returnees from Assam and the ICR, while one other is a primary contact.

Shi-Yomi (Assam returnees at Pene check gate) and Lohit (check gate) reported two cases each.

One case each was reported from Upper Subansiri (district hospital, Daporijo), Leparada (ITBP), Pakke-Kessang (check gate) and East Kameng (ICR returnee).

On Thursday, 92 people were discharged, including 39 in the ICR.

The state currently has 1,399 active cases.