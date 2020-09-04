Family of 4, police returnees test Covid-19+ve

ROING, Sep 3: A farming family of four, including a six-month-old baby, with no travel history outside Roing, tested positive for Covid-19 here in Lower Dibang Valley on Thursday.

According to sources, the 37-year-old head of the family was tested at the antigen testing centre of the district hospital here, where he had come as an OPD patient with complaints of cough and cold.

DMO Dr R Tatan confirmed that the three family members (primary contacts) of the person also tested positive and all four have been shifted to the CCC here.

“All are asymptomatic as of now, and contact tracing is under process,” informed Dr Tatan.

The tests were done via RDT-Ag.

Besides this, eight police personnel who have returned from their duty in the ICR also tested positive on Thursday.