201 Covid-19+ve cases reported in state, 113 recover

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state continues to rise as 201 more cases were detected on Friday.

Of the 201 positive cases, 15 are symptomatic, while 113 patients have recovered.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 56 cases, of whom 27 were reported from the Banderdewa check gate, three from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 12 from the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, two from the SQF in Lekhi, and one each from the RKHM and the CCC-SOA in the zoo area here.

West Siang reported 42 cases, of whom 35 are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while six tested positive at the check gate. One military man also tested positive in quarantine facility (QF).

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district reportedly spiked after people attended a ‘musical nite’ event in Aalo. Forty-nine people who attended the ‘musical nite’, organized by the Bili Bolo Boys at Humgo Rigo resort near Aalo on 29 August, tested Covid-19 positive on Thursday. The event was organized without prior permission of the administration.

Seventeen cases were detected in Papum Pare on Friday. Ten were reported from the Hollongi check gate and seven from the Gumto check gate.

Sixteen cases were reported from West Kameng, of whom 11 tested positive at the check gate in Bomdila while one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier at the general hospital in Bomdila. The other four are military personnel from the military hospital in Dahung.

Tawang recorded 13 cases. All are military personnel.

Upper Subansiri detected 10 cases, of whom seven are GREF personnel who tested positive in QF, two were reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Daporijo, and one was reported from the CHC in Dumporijo.

Nine cases were detected in Changlang, of whom five are APP personnel returnees from the ICR, three are Assam Rifles personnel returnees from Bihar, Uttarakhand and Tripura, and one is a healthcare worker from Miao.

Lower Dibang Valley also recorded nine cases. Eight are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while one is a returnee from Andhra Pradesh who tested positive at the check gate.

Lohit reported six cases, of whom five are ITBP personnel who tested positive in QF and one is a returnee from Uttar Pradesh.

Longding recorded five cases. All were reported from the CHC in Kanubari. East Siang also reported five cases, of whom three are labourers, one is a driver, and another is an interstate traveller from Assam.

Lower Subansiri recorded four cases, of whom three are returnees from Assam and one is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

Tirap reported two cases from the check gate, while Leparada also reported two cases, of whom one is an ITBP man and the other is a labourer.

Namsai, Shi-Yomi, Kra Daadi, Lower Siang and Upper Siang all reported one Covid-19 positive case each.

The one case in Namsai is an IRBn man who is a returnee from the ICR, while the case in Shi-Yomi is a returnee from Assam who tested positive at the Pene check gate.

One case in Kra Daadi is a returnee from the ICR, while the one positive case in Lower Siang was reported from Likabali town.

The one case in Upper Siang is a driver who tested positive at the check gate.