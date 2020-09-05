Org accuses school authority of fraudulently withdrawing stipend money

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: The All Rubdi Area Students’ Organization (ARASO) has accused the authority of the government upper primary school in Rubdi, in Lower Subansiri district, of fraudulently withdrawing stipend money issued for non-existent students.

In a complaint letter to the DC, the organization on Friday claimed that after the state government released the stipends on 17 April, a few students’ stipend amounts were fraudulently withdrawn from their accounts on 9 June from the consumer service point outlet, while the stipend amounts of a few students have not been withdrawn till date.

“The withdrawal of the stipends was done without the knowledge and consent of the concern students/account holders. They were not even aware that their names have been put in the stipend list. It is also found that the authorities have in the stipend list put the names of a few students who are studying in different schools at Itanagar capital region and whose names have never been registered in the admission list of government upper primary school, Rubdi,” the organization claimed.

Stating that the school has witnessed similar malpractices for long, the ARASO strongly appealed to the state government to order a departmental inquiry against the school’s authority at the earliest.