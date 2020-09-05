Darka villagers deny link with ‘DJ nite’ event

AALO, Sep 4: The people of Darka village here in West Siang district have denied any link with the recent ‘DJ nite’ event at Humgo Rigo resort and said the event had been organized without the knowledge of or in consultation with the village authority.

Terming the incident very unfortunate, the Darka Gida Isi Development Committee and the HGB said the event was a “handiwork of Bili Bolo Boys,” and the village authority knew nothing about it as the place is about 5 to 6 kms from the village.

They said most of the organizers were not residents of Darka village and a few participants who were residents of Darka also do not reside in the village at present.

“Few of infected persons may be the native of Darka, but at present, they are not residing at Darka village,” the committee clarified.

Stating that the village has been a role model for others in the fight against Covid-19 since day one of the lockdown periods, the committee demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident. (DIPRO)