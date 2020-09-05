Teacher’s Day greetings

ITANAGAR, Sep 4: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings to the teaching community of the state on the occasion of Teacher’s Day.

The day is celebrated every year on 5 October to commemorate the birth anniversary of former president of India and renowned scholar Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Khandu in his message thanked teachers serving in various government and private schools and institutes, especially those posted in the rural areas, for guiding and molding their students into future leaders, bureaucrats, technocrats, academicians, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs and aware citizens of the country.

“On this special day, dedicated to all teachers, we humbly acknowledge the challenges, hardships, and the special role that teachers play in our lives,” he said.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the occasion would “inspire members of the noble profession to rededicate themselves towards imparting knowledge and value-based education.”

“May the celebrations of this day inspire us to follow the ideals and values practiced by Dr Radhakrishnan, which were in the best traditions of our great gurukula teachers of ancient times, and this immensely contributed to the building of a united, vibrant and dynamic India,” Mishra said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)