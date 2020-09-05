Skill upgrading trg underway

MECHUKA, Sep 4: A skill upgrading training programme under the BADP on wood carving, thanka painting and carpet making was inaugurated by Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi at the crafts centre here on 3 September.

The DC advised the trainees to learn new skills and improvise their methods. He said “the village folk can double their income by producing them in their leisure hours, apart from their principal profession and source.”

“Mechuka valley is rich in tourism sector and demand for such products in the district would increase,” he said.

ADYH Teresa Padu also spoke.

The DC along with a team of officers also visited the district emporium, where such activities are carried out. (DIPRO)