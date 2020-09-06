IHRO Arunachal files FIR against DJ night organisers

AALO, Sep 5: The International Human Rights Organization (IHRO) Arunachal chapter has filed an FIR at police station here in West Siang district against the unauthorized DJ night organized by the Billi Bolo Boys on 29 August at the Humgo-Kigo resort here and sought appropriate action as per the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Raising concern over the DJ night that was held in violation of the government’s standard operating procedure on Covid-19, the IHRO Arunachal held the organizers of the event responsible for community transmission of Covid-19 in and around Aalo area, and for creating fear psychosis among the denizens of the town and nearby villages.

“It is pertinent to mention here that they have cheated the people of Aalo as well as the district administration by hiding the facts about their DJ night party on 29 August, which is a matter of grave concern,” the organisation said and urged the police to “book all the perpetrators involved in the said event under appropriate provisions of the disaster management act and IPC as deemed fit.”