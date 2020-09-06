Interactive session on ‘student’s mental health and well-being’ concludes

RONO HILLS, Sep 5: A two days interactive session on ‘Student’s mental health and well-being’, jointly organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) department of psychology in collaboration with the department of social work, concluded here on Saturday.

Around 100 participants attended the interactive session through Google meet.

In his inaugural address, RGU Pro VC Prof Amitava Mitra stressed on the importance of mental health and stated that it is more than the absence of mental illness.

“It is a state of well-being in which people can realize one’s learning potential, cope with stresses and communicate with the community at their best,” he said.

Prof Sibnath Deb spoke about mental health and wellbeing of student population amid the Covid-19 crisis and briefly discussed the present scenario of the problems faced by the student community in both their personal and academic life.

Convener of the interactive programme and HoD (in-charge) social work, Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, HoD (in-charge) of Psychology Dr Kakali Goswami and co-ordinator of the programme, Chaphiak Lowang also spoke.

The first day interactive session was addressed by Assistant Professor and clinical psychologist, RIMS, Manipur Pampak Khumukcham.

The second day interactive session was addressed by the Centre for Holistic Well Being, IIT Guwahati student’s counsellor Dr Nesmita Das.