NDRF, teachers repair JNV approach road

ITANAGAR, Sep 5: Seventeen jawans from the Doimukh-based 12th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) recently repaired the approach road to JNV, Gumto in Papum Pare district.

The road was in a very bad shape after heavy rains on 14 and 15 August eroded a portion of the road near a culvert, causing great inconvenience and danger to vehicular movements, said the school authority.

Battalion Commandant Dushyant Kumar led the jawans in the road repair work.

JNV Principal in-charge RS Parihar, the gaon burah of Gumto and teachers of the school also joined them in the road-repair work.