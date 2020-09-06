40 teachers conferred State Teachers Award

ITANAGAR, Sep 5: Forty teachers were conferred with the State Teachers Award- 2020 on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebration at the DK Convention Centre here on Saturday.

This year, contractual teachers and teachers from government-aided schools were also given awards.

Attending the award function, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki exhorted the teachers to rededicate themselves to their noble profession and render best services to uplift the educational scenario of the state.

Taki appreciated the hard-work and contributions made by the teachers in the field of education in the state.

He advised them “to make students not only literate but also educated, as literates are not always educated.”

Education Secretary Juhi Mukherjee, Additional Education Secretary Rangpho Ngowa, and the directors of elementary and secondary education attended the award function and celebration.

Teachers’ Day was also celebrated all over the state.