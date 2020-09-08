AAPSU condemns Chinese statement

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) condemned the statement made by the Chinese foreign ministry, dubbing Arunachal as ‘south Tibet’.

Saying that the people of Arunachal outright reject the statement made by the Chinese foreign ministry, the AAPSU advised the Chinese government and the Chinese Communist Party to “refrain from such notoriety.”

“People of Arunachal Pradesh are proud Indians and staunch nationalist. We don’t need any recognition or validation from a foreign entity. Instead of issuing misleading statements, the Chinese government should direct its armed forces to immediately release five civilians from Nacho area of Upper Subansiri district who were abducted by PLA soldiers recently,” it said.

The union also said that “denials by our own government on earlier occasions, followed by weak response to such recurring advances have greatly emboldened the Chinese forces.”

Seeking safety and security of the lives and property of people living in the border areas, the union said there should be a strong deterrent against recurring mischief by China along the LAC.

It also demanded that the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi “walk the talk” and ensure safe and early release of the five civilians who were reportedly abducted and are in Chinese custody.