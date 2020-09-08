CM congratulates retd maj gen Gamlin

ITANAGAR, Sep 7: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated retired major general Jarken Gamlin, the first Arunachalee to reach the high post in the Indian Army, on his superannuation on 1 September after serving the nation for 37 years.

“Major general Jarken Gamlin, AVSM, SM, VSM, is a true inspiration for our youths to pursue one of the most coveted careers of serving in the Indian Army. On his retirement, on behalf of the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh as well as the country, I salute him for his illustrious 37 years in service of the nation and the achievements made in the line of duty,” Khandu said in a message on Monday.

He hailed Gamlin’s leadership acumen, which was displayed when as a lieutenant colonel he successfully raised the first task force of the Indian Army to handle security and movement of the country’s nuclear assets in 2001.

“Gamlin will also be remembered for his stint as the commander of 5/8 Gorkha Rifles posted on the Indo-Pak border during ‘Operation Parakaram’ in 2002 and his tenures in North Cachar Hills and Manipur to conduct counter terrorist operations,” Khandu said.

While wishing Gamlin good health and a new era post retirement, Khandu observed that “for all the laurels and achievements, Gamlin will mostly be loved and respected by all for being the perfect gentleman and a down-to-earth person all through his life.” (CM’s PR Cell)