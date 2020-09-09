Hope for missing youths

Finally, there is a ray of hope for the five Arunachalee youths who were reportedly captured by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Nacho in Upper Subansiri district. Union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent) Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared on social media that the PLA has acknowledged that the youths have been found on their side, and that the modalities for handing over of the five men are being worked out. The five youths went missing on 1 September when they were hunting in the area. The incident has caused much anguish among the people of the state.

What hurt the sentiments of the people more were the initial lack of clarity about the missing youths. The authorities, including the army and the state and the central governments responded very late. It was only when the hue and cry grew louder that the army shared that it had made hotline contact with the Chinese counterpart about the missing youths. The incident also did not find much traction in the national media. But after so many anxious days, finally clarity has emerged and hopefully the youths will soon return to their homes. However, till they return, nothing can be said to be final. The PLA is known to behave in a rogue manner. The next few days until the boys cross into the Indian side will be crucial. The whole state will be waiting to see them happily return home.