Trg for new DIPROs begins

YUPIA, Sep 8: A weeklong training programme for the two freshly inducted district information & public relations officers (DIPRO), Dugyir Padu and Nyatum Doke, began here on Tuesday.

During the training, being organized by the district information & public relations department, the DIPROs will be imparted training on their duties and responsibilities, flagship programmes and policies of the government, CSS rules, accounts, projection units, etc.

In the inaugural function, the trainees were briefed on the organizational structure of the DIPRO office at the district level.

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu advised the newly inducted DIPROs to work sincerely wherever they are posted in the future.

The DIPROs also met Yupia ADC Tabang Bodung. (DIPRO)