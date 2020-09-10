Training on nutritional gardening for Anganwadi workers held

NAMSAI, Sep 9: The ICAR Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Namsai district organized a one-day training on ‘nutritional gardening’ for the Anganwadi workers of Namsai block under NARI (Nutri-sensitive Agri Resources and Innovations) to promote nutritional garden and child development in the district here on Wednesday.

Forty-three members, including 35 Anganwadi workers took part in the programme.

Namsai KVK head and Senior Scientist, Dr Debasis Sasmal motivated the participants to develop nutritional gardens in Anganwadi centres and kitchen gardens at their homes.

He said that the children can also develop their fondness for gardening in association with the Anganwai workers and they could gain knowledge about nutritious food to stay healthy.

Agro-meteorology Subject Matter Specialist Bidyapati Ngangom spoke on how to develop a nutritional garden in an area covering fruits and vegetables and also spoke about the package and practices of winter vegetables.

Plant Protection Specialist Dr Madhumita Sonowal Bora gave a brief about the management of insect pest and disease in fruits and vegetables.