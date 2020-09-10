DC urged to initiate action against departments

ZIRO, Sep 9: The Team EPC Apatani has demanded that the Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner initiate necessary action against all the government departments and officers concerned, who have failed to comply with the order issued by the district administration, to maintain cleanliness within and outside their office premises.

The district administration, following a complaint lodged by the Team EPC, had on 7 August issued an order, directing all the government departments in the district to maintain cleanliness within and outside their office premises.

However, most of the departments are not complying with the order, the committee, said and, urged the DC to initiate necessary action against all the negligent departments and officers. It also requested the DC to make unannounced inspection of the departmental offices.

The Team EPC also urged the DC to issue an order directing all the stakeholders/owners to remove their unauthorized and outdated posters and banners from the Ziro-Hapoli township area.

The committee said that the outdated and haphazardly displayed banners and posters are not only killing the beauty of the township, but also posing danger to vehicular movement.

The Team EPC said it would not be hesitate to take its own course of action, if the outdated and unauthorized banners and posters are not removed by the stakeholder/owners within 15 days.