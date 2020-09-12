Meeting with entrepreneurs held

TAWANG, Sep 11: Young entrepreneurs were given information regarding the Arunachal Pradesh entrepreneurship challenge and encouraged to participate in it during a ‘meeting-cum-interactive programme’ held here on Friday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness among entrepreneurs and small businessmen regarding various schemes implemented by the government, bank loans, and startup schemes.

Besides DC Sang Phuntsok, bank officials, young entrepreneurs, and HoDs attended the programme.

Speaking on the performance of the banks in the district, the DC said that the CD ratio of the banks in Tawang is low and the banks should improve it by imparting financial literacy to the people.

“A little handholding can also be very helpful to the people,” he added.

Later, a district consultative committee, a district level review committee and a district level security committee meeting were together convened by the SBI.

The meeting discussed the performance of the banks, reviewed the credit flow, assessed the bank-wise achievement in priority sector loans, and discussed various government programmes. (DIPRO)