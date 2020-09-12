Rashtriya Poshan Divas observed

KOLORIANG, Sep 11: Rashtriya Poshan Divas was observed by the women & child development department here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, DC (in-charge) Nabam Tajik advised the community-based organizations, self-help groups, ASHAs, anganwadi workers and all stakeholders of the district to properly implement all nutrition and sanitation schemes to ensure that the health of women and children are maintained.

Among others, ICDS Deputy Director Ringu Kama, District Surveillance Officer (Health) Dr Boni Taluk and Damin CDPO Takhe Rinyo also spoke. (DIPRO)