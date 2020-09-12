Awareness prog organized

NAMSAI, Sep 11: Ten beneficiaries from Naputia, Pangkhao, Kopatani and Juna-III villages attended an ‘awareness-cum-distribution programme on integrated farming system’ organized by the Namsai KVK on Friday.

KVK Head (in-charge) Dr Debasis Sasmal highlighted fish farming and “implementation of vegetables in the pond dyke for additional income and nutritional supplementation for family members as well.”

He encouraged the trainees to develop model farms using the integrated farming system.

Around 56,000 fingerlings were provided to the beneficiaries for rearing under the ATMA scheme and the scheduled caste sub-plan project.

Dr Sasmal also encouraged integration of poultry with fish farming to reduce the fish feed cost and earn more lucrative returns.