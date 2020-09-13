Webinar on India’s role in Indo-Pacific region held

ITANAGAR, Sep 12: The Himalayan University’s (HU) political science department organized a two-day national webinar on ‘Contemplating the role of India on the changing security architecture in Indo-Pacific region’ on 11 and 12 September.

Addressing the inaugural session, Mizoram University’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Jagadish Patnaik threw light on various nuances of geopolitical issues in the region.

HU VC Prof HS Sharma discussed India’s strategic role in the region.

On the first day, Prof Badrul Alam from the Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, focused on the necessity for cordial relations and more active engagements between India and the countries that fall within the Indo-Pacific region.

Prof GVC Naidu of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, highlighted areas covering the conceptual change of Asia-Pacific to Indo-Pacific, and how this shift has brought change in the focus, outlook and policymaking processes not only for India’s political leaderships but also for many countries in the region, including great powers such as the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

Prof Rajen Singh Laisharam from Manipur University focused on the QUAD Alliance as part of countering Chinese expansionism. At the same time, he said that “India and China, or for that matter any neighbours, will not have cordiality in absolute term. But despite the conflicts and confrontations with each other, at least there should be some sort of working relation in order to bring peace in the region.”

On the second day, Dr Biswajit Mohapatra from the North Eastern Hills University, Shillong, said that “there is need to relook the security environment in the region and how India can play an active role in maintaining not only peace and security but also chart for progressive change and cordiality among the nations.”

Similarly, Dr Tenepalli Hari from Assam University, Silchar, said that war is not a solution, and that reviving peaceful dialogues and engagement would suffice for harmony, understanding and prosperity among the nations.

Prof Tridib Chakraborti from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, highlighted the critical issues confronting India and China, both in the Indo-Pacific region and at the continental borders.

During the closing ceremony, Prof Srikanth Kondapalli from the Centre for East Asian Studies, JNU, emphasized the need for India to “step forward and play a great role in the region.”

This was followed by a webinar report from the convenor, Dr Dipongpou.