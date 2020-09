The Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) here celebrated the Universal Brotherhood Day in commemoration of Swami Vivekananda’s famous address at the parliament of religious held on 11 September, 1893. Speakers included Dr Nand Kishor Pandey from Jaipur University, Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey from DNG College here, and VKV Principal Dr Kakade Rajendra Chhagan.